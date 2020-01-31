-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
Putnam got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Putnam's 185 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
