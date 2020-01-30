-
Grayson Murray shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Grayson Murray hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Murray's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
