January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, John Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put John Huh at 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Huh to even for the round.
