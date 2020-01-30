Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Harris English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, English hit his 77 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, English chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, English's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, English had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 6 under for the round.