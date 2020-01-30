-
Russell Henley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Nate Lashley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Xander Schauffele, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 14th, Henley's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Henley to even for the round.
