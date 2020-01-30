In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joel Dahmen's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Dahmen hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.