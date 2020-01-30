-
Jordan Spieth shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's impressive second leads to birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 243-yard second shot from a fairway bunker on the fringe of the green at the par-5 3rd hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie.
Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.
