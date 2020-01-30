Bud Cauley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cauley finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Byeong Hun An, Harris English, and Tom Hoge; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 8 under; and Wyndham Clark and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-5 13th, Bud Cauley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Cauley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Cauley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cauley's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cauley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 6 under for the round.