-
-
Byeong Hun An putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Tom Hoge and Harris English; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Byeong Hun An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 3 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, An chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, An's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved An to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.