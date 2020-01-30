Lucas Bjerregaard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bjerregaard hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Bjerregaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Bjerregaard hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Bjerregaard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Bjerregaard chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.