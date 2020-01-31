-
Carlos Ortiz shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
