Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Highlights
Harry Higgs sinks 27-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs drains a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Streelman, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
