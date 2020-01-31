Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's tee shot went 146 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.