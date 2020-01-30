In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Zack Sucher hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 115th at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Sucher got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Sucher hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sucher hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Sucher to 3 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 3 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Sucher's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Sucher chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 3 over for the round.