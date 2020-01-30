-
Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas rolls in 31-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas drains a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Justin Thomas chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.
On the par-5 third, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
Thomas hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
