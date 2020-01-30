  • Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas drains a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

