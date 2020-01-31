-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 111th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Tringale's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Tringale's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.