Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Landry at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Landry chipped in his fifth from 21 yards, scoring a par. This kept Landry at even-par for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Landry hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Landry chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.