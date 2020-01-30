-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Landry at even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Landry chipped in his fifth from 21 yards, scoring a par. This kept Landry at even-par for the round.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Landry hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
Landry tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Landry chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
