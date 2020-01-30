-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadwin finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Nate Lashley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Xander Schauffele, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Adam Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hadwin hit his 237 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hadwin hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
