Keegan Bradley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 under for the round.
