Russell Knox shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.
