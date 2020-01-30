-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 2 at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hits his 111-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
