In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Satoshi Kodaira got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kodaira's 185 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.