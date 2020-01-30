-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts himself to an even-par first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 8 under; Wyndham Clark and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Tom Hoge, and Bud Cauley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kyoung-Hoon Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to even-par for the round.
