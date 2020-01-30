In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patton Kizzire hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 136 yards to the right rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 12th, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.