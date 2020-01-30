Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.