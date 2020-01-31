-
-
James Hahn putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hahn chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.