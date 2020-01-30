-
-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
-
Features
Name Your Par with Kevin ChappellKevin Chappell plays from the famed par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course to the par-4 17th fairway and onto the 18th green as a "par-6" ahead of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Chappell's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Chappell to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.