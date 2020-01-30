  • Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • Kevin Chappell plays from the famed par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course to the par-4 17th fairway and onto the 18th green as a "par-6" ahead of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
    Features

    Name Your Par with Kevin Chappell

    Kevin Chappell plays from the famed par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course to the par-4 17th fairway and onto the 18th green as a "par-6" ahead of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.