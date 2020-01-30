Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway sank his approach from 161 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tway's tee shot went 133 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Tway chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Tway had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.