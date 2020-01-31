In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Zhang's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Zhang had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Zhang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Zhang hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Zhang's 108 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 211 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.