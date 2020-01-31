In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fowler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even-par for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Fowler's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.