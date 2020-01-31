-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
