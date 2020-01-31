-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Stuard went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Stuard hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
