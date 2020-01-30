-
Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Amy Bockerstette and Gary Woodland | One year laterPrior to the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Amy Bockerstette and Gary Woodland reunite and reflect on everything that's happened since their famous moment in 2019.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Woodland hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, he sank his approach from 165 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Woodland's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
