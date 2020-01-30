Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, and Scott Piercy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 134 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.