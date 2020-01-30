Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Streelman, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kokrak's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.