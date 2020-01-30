  • Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jason Kokrak hits his 121-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak dials in approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

