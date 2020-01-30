In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round in 86th at 6 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the first, 403-yard par-4, Kirk hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kirk's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 6 over for the round.