In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Colt Knost hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knost finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Nate Lashley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Xander Schauffele, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Knost's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Knost to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Knost reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knost to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Knost's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Knost hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knost to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Knost hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knost to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Knost hit his 96 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knost to 2 under for the round.

Knost got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knost to 1 under for the round.