Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stanley hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stanley hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stanley's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
