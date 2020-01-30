Branden Grace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Grace hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Grace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Grace had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grace's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.