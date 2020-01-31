-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frittelli at even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.