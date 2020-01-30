-
Danny Lee posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Streelman, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
