C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Pan hit his 264 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Pan stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.