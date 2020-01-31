-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau drains 22-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Finau's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Finau's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
