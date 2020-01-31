  • Tony Finau shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau drains 22-footer for birdie at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.