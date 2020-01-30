In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Garnett hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Garnett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Garnett's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 1 over for the round.