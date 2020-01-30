Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Steele's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Steele's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Steele had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Steele's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.