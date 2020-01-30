Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Nate Lashley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Xander Schauffele, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Lovemark at 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Lovemark hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Lovemark got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lovemark had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lovemark's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.