  • Strong putting brings Billy Horschel a 8-under 63 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel nearly jars his 110-yard approach, stopping his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel nearly holes out for eagle at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel nearly jars his 110-yard approach, stopping his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.