Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Horschel finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Wyndham Clark; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Horschel hit his 265 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

Horschel hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 8 under for the round.