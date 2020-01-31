Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 121st at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Noh's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noh had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Noh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 5 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 6 over for the round.

Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to 5 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Noh's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Noh hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Noh at 4 over for the round.