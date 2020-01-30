-
Webb Simpson finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Simpson hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Simpson hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 9 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Simpson at even-par for the round.
