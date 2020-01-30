Nate Lashley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round in 4th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Nate Lashley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.